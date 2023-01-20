Robert W. Baird Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,053,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $313,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

