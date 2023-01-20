Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after buying an additional 842,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.