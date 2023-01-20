Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $231.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.23.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

