Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 59.4% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Shares of SIG opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $92.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

