Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

NYSE SIG opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

