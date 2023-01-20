SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,249 shares of company stock worth $2,071,200. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

