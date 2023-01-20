Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Spire stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

