State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 26,627 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

