State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 264,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

