State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Azenta by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,063,000 after acquiring an additional 963,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Azenta by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.56 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. The company had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

