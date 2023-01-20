State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

VRE opened at $15.72 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

VRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

