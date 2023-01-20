State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.