State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,656 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $43.56 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

