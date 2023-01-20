Strs Ohio Acquires 12,200 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,822 shares of company stock worth $1,410,274. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

