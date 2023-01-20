Strs Ohio Acquires 600 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 78.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

