Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DORM opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

