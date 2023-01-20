Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sotera Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.