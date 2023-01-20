Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

