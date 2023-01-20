Strs Ohio Buys 222,400 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 1,331.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $51,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $32,372.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $51,255.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM Technology Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

