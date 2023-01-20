Strs Ohio Buys 2,500 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

