Strs Ohio Buys 71,900 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vacasa by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 89,631 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.44. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

