Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $124.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $152.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

