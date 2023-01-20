Strs Ohio Has $343,000 Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.45 million, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

