Strs Ohio Has $396,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $109.72 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.