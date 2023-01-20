Strs Ohio Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $424,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $424,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,868. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

