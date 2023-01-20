Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NL Industries stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.86.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Featured Stories

