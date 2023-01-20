Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SunPower were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SunPower to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Trading Down 10.4 %

SPWR opened at $16.56 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

