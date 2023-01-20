Strs Ohio Increases Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 229,373 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 657,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,367,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 495,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte Trading Down 3.1 %
MaxCyte stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $530.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Activity at MaxCyte
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,562 shares of company stock worth $484,330. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
