Strs Ohio Invests $350,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AeroVironment Trading Down 2.3 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Featured Stories
