Strs Ohio Invests $350,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.