Strs Ohio Invests $361,000 in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

