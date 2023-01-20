Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

