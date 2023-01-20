Strs Ohio Makes New $379,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $27.30 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

