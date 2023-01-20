Strs Ohio Purchases 10,200 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 82,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,496.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

