Strs Ohio Purchases 72,200 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.88 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

