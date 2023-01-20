Strs Ohio Purchases 7,900 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $4,634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $59.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

