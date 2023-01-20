Strs Ohio Purchases 8,100 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First of Long Island by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.21%.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

