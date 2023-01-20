Strs Ohio Sells 11,600 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $18,877,000. Amundi increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 50,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.