Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.94% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

