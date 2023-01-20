Strs Ohio Sells 13,084 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 318,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

