Strs Ohio Sells 16,600 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of STEP opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

