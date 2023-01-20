Strs Ohio Sells 4,409 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OLP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OLP opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.26%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.