Strs Ohio Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.