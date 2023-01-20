Strs Ohio Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 101,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.34 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

