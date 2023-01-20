Strs Ohio Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at $90,086,902.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

