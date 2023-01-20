Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,706 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 409,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.01 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th.

Insider Transactions at Pure Cycle

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc sold 16,500 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $168,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,722,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,794,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

Further Reading

