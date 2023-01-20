Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
