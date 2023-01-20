Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

