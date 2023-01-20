Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,970.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,815 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,916.9% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 249,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 236,743 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.7% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 17,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,825.9% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,662.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

