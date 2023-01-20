Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

SYY stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 10,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.