Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 249,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 180,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Price Performance

TTM stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

