Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 190.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TECK opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

